Fashionista's 22 Favorite Shoes of Spring 2021 Fashion Month

Another fashion month has come and gone, which means we at Fashionista have been busy tracking the biggest trends on the runways and building our Spring 2021 shopping lists. And while the clothes gave us a lot to dream about and save up for in the months to come, it's the accessories that we're most likely to shell out for.

Thinking ahead to next season, designers didn't skimp on comfortable, statement-making shoes. From Molly Goddard's shaggy platform Ugg mules to Anna Sui's lace-trimmed Teva sandals to Chromat's bright Reebok sneakers, it's clear that the slippers-and-socks combo we've been living in this year just won't cut it for Spring 2021.

Out of all of the collections presented in New York, London, Milan and Paris, we narrowed it down to our top, top footwear choices of the season. Check them all out in the gallery below.

22 Gallery 22 Images

