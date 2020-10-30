Beyoncé Covers the December 2020 Issue of British 'Vogue'

Beyoncé has just been revealed as the cover star for British Vogue's December 2020 issue.

The announcement was made with the rollout of three different covers: one featuring Beyoncé laying on the ground photographed from above wearing her new Ivy Park drop in a bright lime colorway, one depicting the star wearing a Mugler bodysuit that Vogue describes as "years in the making" and one featuring the star squatting in a power-shoulders Alexander McQueen ensemble.

All three images were shot by Kennedi Carter, a photographer whose work primarily focuses on Black subjects (it's a choice we're guessing Beyoncé had some say in, based on the way that her choice of Tyler Mitchell for her American Vogue made him the first Black cover photographer in the publication's history).

Though Beyoncé is notoriously choosy about her media appearances at this point, opting in the past to either not grant an interview at all or choosing to write cover stories herself, she did give British Vogue an interview to go with the photoshoot this time. The full interview won't be available online until November 6, but the publication teased on social media that Beyoncé's chat with editor-in-chief Edward Enninful covers the pandemic, childbirth and the social and racial justice movements taking place this year.

The full story will be available online and on newsstands on November 6.

Homepage photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

