Beyoncé's New Size-Inclusive Ivy Park x Adidas Line Is Here

Her second collection with the activewear giant is priced under $200 and goes up to a size 4X.

Photo: Courtesy of Adidas x Ivy Park

Beyoncé knows how to lift our spirits, be it with a mood-boosting feminist anthem or with a well-timed fashion collaboration. This week, the artist is doing the latter by dropping her second Ivy Park collection in partnership with Adidas. And while we can't guarantee that it will soothe all of your pre-election jitters, it will take your mind to a much better place, one filled with a colorful and size-inclusive assortment of sporty staples.

Called Drip 2, the latest offering from the sports giant and multi-hyphenate is athleisure with "Freakum" flair — think bustier bodysuits and biker shorts rendered in highlighter hues. There are also super-cropped hoodies in coral that can be worn with matching track pants for an ensemble that would look cool in a gym or literally anywhere else. This Ivy Park collection also represents the brand's foray into extended sizes, with pieces available in sizes XXXS through 4X, the brand confirms to Fashionista. Plus, "Drip 2" is reasonably priced, all under $200.

A press release notes that the line is a celebration of "remaining positive and always finding joy," and this spirit is showcased in the campaign imagery, which features Queen Bey alongside a diverse cast of models showing off the new pieces while talking about what defines and centers them.

In addition to apparel, there's a selection of belts, socks, hats, belt bags, fanny packs and a duffle bag on offer. For footwear, there are six new shoe styles, including updated colorways of the Ivy Park Ultra Boost, Nite Jogger and Super Sleek 72 silhouettes, as well as an entirely new silhouette called the Ivy Park Forum sneaker, which is available in both Mid and Lo. (A plus: Every shoe is equipped with innovative lacing and hook systems to allow the wearer to clip the shoes to a gym bag.)

The adidas x Ivy Park pieces will roll out on adidas.com beginning on Oct. 29. and in select stores starting Oct. 30.

