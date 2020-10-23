Must Read: Black Celebrities Are Bringing Major Change to Hair Care, Brother Vellies and Pyer Moss Collaborate on Footwear

Photo: Courtesy of Pattern

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

Black celebrities are bringing major change to the hair-care industry

Celebrities like Tracee Ellis Ross, Gabrielle Union, Taraji P. Henson and Issa Rae are bringing much-needed transformation to the hair-care space, writes Aimee Simeon for Refinery29. "After enduring a pattern of frustrating experiences on set, each woman decided to make the change themselves — and stake their claim in a billion-dollar hair industry that has historically underserved them," she notes. "Now, Hollywood's elite are using their firsthand experiences to form solution-based brands with products that cater to the nuances of Black hair, and everyone is better for it." {Refinery29}

Photo: Courtesy of Pyer Moss

Brother Vellies and Pyer Moss collaborate on footwear

Buzzy fashion brands Brother Vellies and Pyer Moss teamed up to create men's and women's footwear as part of the latter label's Collection 3, which was released earlier in October. Among the shoes, which will be available on Saturday, Oct. 24 at noon EST on each brand's website, are a particularly noteworthy pair of thigh-high boots that showcase the colorful work of recently exonerated artist Richard Phillip. {Fashionista inbox}

Babba C. Rivera launches beauty brand, Ceremonia

Brand marketing professional Babba C. Rivera's hair-care brand Ceremonia made its debut on Thursday, launching with a scalp oil, with plans for future product expansion. The brand is rooted in Latinx heritage, and seeks to celebrate and cater to the many hair textures and types found amongst the Latinx community. {Fashionista inbox}

The women of 25BWB are holding beauty brands accountable for their promises to work on diversity

25BWB, an organization whose name stands for 25 Black Women in Beauty, is holding the brands that posted black squares and made promises of working on diversity accountable. "Black women want to know that our favorite beauty brands support us by having adequate and intentional diverse representation across their organizations and within their products," writes Dominique Fluker in a story about the organization's work. "We want to see substantial and quantitative change across the board, especially in the boardroom. We want to know our money is going toward the paychecks of deserving Black women in the labs, on photo shoots, and behind the scenes at every level." {Glamour}

Black entrepreneurs are fighting discrimination in the beauty supply market

Black businessowners are getting increasingly involved in the beauty supply sector, hoping to fight discrimination and create economic opportunities for their community. Writer Taylor Bryant interviews some of these entrepreneurs and highlights the challenges they've faced getting into the business and the innovative measures they're taking to overcome them. {Beauty Independent}

Fashion brands are putting more thought into the environmental cost of clothing care

"Burberry and Erdem, among other brands, are working with the aftercare industry to build sustainable clothing care into their design processes, while the aftercare industry is veering from intensive and harmful dry-cleaning methods," writes Bella Webb for Vogue Business. As part of this movement, clothing care labels are also being reconsidered to make them easier to understand and help prolong the garment's lifespan. {Vogue Business}

