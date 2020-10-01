Must Read: Black in Fashion Council Partners With Fred Segal, Matthew Williams on the New Givenchy

Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images for New Era

Black in Fashion Council partners with Fred Segal on design contest

The Black in Fashion Council and Fred Segal have come together to launch a new annual design contest for early-stage businesses. Three winners will be named for Season Zero: First place will get $10,000, a pop-up at the Fred Segal flagship in West Hollywood in the spring and mentorship from both the retailer and the Black in Fashion Council; second and third place will each be awarded $5,000. Applications are open now and will close on Nov. 2; prize recipients will be announced on Dec. 4. {Fashionista Inbox}

Matthew Williams on the new Givenchy

Matthew Williams will be making his ready-to-wear debut at Givenchy this weekend, during Paris Fashion Week. Ahead of the show, he spoke with Business of Fashion's Tim Blanks about his appointment, his career trajectory (from designing for Lady Gaga to launching 1017 Alyx 9SM) and what we might expect from this new era at the French fashion house. {Business of Fashion}

Teyana Taylor, Halima Aden, Shira Haas, Telfar Clemens and Sharon Alexie cover CR Fashion Book

CR Fashion Book unveiled its latest edition, Issue 17, the result of a collaboration between Carine Roitfeld and Lynette Nylander (their first since the latter was named co-creative and editorial director at large). "In joining Carine to direct CR Fashion Book, I wanted to create a platform that celebrates fashion for what it has always been while driving it to become something I've always known it has the potential to be," Nylander said, in a statement. "If I were to flip through this current issue as a young girl, I'd see people who I can relate to, I'd see women who reflect stories that are my own, I'd see a diverse community that represents a raw reality that makes readers feel at home." Teyana Taylor, Halima Aden, Sharon Alexie, Telfar Clemens and Shira Haas all got their own covers, which were "created and produced remotely in just six weeks," according to a press release. Meanwhile, Lil' Nas X stars in Issue 11 of CR Men. {Fashionista Inbox}

Stitch Fix partners with Harlem's Fashion Row on BIPOC grant and mentorship program

On Oct. 1, Stitch Fix opened up applications for Elevate, a new grant and mentorship program for BIPOC entrepreneurs. In addition to financial support (a $25,000 cash grant) and networking (including a one-on-one session with founder and CEO Katrina Lake), it will offer additional resources: Brand representatives will advise participants on product-to-market advising and its Algorithms department can provide data insights on product-market fit, among other expertise to help them grow their early-stage businesses. The company is working with Harlem's Fashion Row on "all phases of the program," with founder and CEO Brandice Daniel sitting on the selection committee and offering grant recipients a one-on-one session, according to a press release. Applications close on Oct. 31, with the program expected to kick off in January. {Fashionista Inbox}

Extinction Rebellion publishes open letter as part new campaign

As part of its new Fashion Act Now campaign, Extinction Rebellion released an open letter in a video format. Directed by Tessa Edwards and Kailash Bharti, the video sees climate activist Tori Tsui reading back direct quotes on "radical change" from industry players such as Stella McCartney, Virgil Abloh and Alessandro Michele — all said during coronavirus-related lockdowns. It's part of a continued effort to bring attention to the urgency of the climate crisis and fashion's role in it, especially when it comes to encouraging consumption. "We want people to remember what was said during this time of reflection," Sara Arnold, from the Fashion Act Now team, said in a statement. "This is a call for the industry, one meant to be so in touch with the zeitgeist, to use their creativity to galvanize fashion's full potential to save life on Earth." {Fashionista Inbox}

Nordstrom introduces recycling partnership with TerraCycle

This month, Nordstrom will debut a recycling program for beauty packaging developed in partnership with TerraCycle to its beauty department. Through Beautycycle (as it's called), customers will be able to drop off empty beauty packaging from any brand at designated boxes in the beauty departments of Nordstrom and Nordstrom Local stores. The retailer will then send it to TerraCycle to be cleaned, separated by material (metal, glass, plastic) and recycled or repurposed, according to a press release. {Fashionista Inbox}

Michael Kors drops Fall 2020 Watch Hunger Stop capsule

Michael Kors's latest Watch Hunger Stop collection — which benefits the brand's philanthropic campaign in partnership with the World Food Programme (WFP) — is now available for purchase. It consists of a T-shirt ($40) and a denim tote bag ($58). There's also an accompanying campaign, which stars actual Michael Kors employees modeling the pieces. "The idea behind Watch Hunger Stop has always been to connect communities— to share and focus our resources, our voices and our attention to solve the problem of hunger. Now, in the face of this global pandemic, we see just how interconnected we all are, and this reinforced my belief that we all want to do good and make a difference in the world," Kors said in a statement. {Fashionista Inbox}

