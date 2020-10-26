Must Read: Bobbi Brown Is Launching Her Own Makeup Brand, A 'New York Times' Report Details Diversity Issues at 'Vogue'

Bobbi Brown. Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

Bobbi Brown is launching her own makeup brand

After leaving her namesake label four years ago, Bobbi Brown is launching a beauty brand called Jones Road. Brown's new makeup line is made with clean ingredients and designed for all ages and skin types. The collection is launching with six SKUs, including a moisturizer/skin tint hybrid and a lightweight plumping lip gloss. You can shop the products here. {WWD}

A New York Times report details diversity issues at Vogue

A new report in The New York Times by Edmund Lee describes Vogue's work culture as one that has "sidelined and tokenized women of color, especially Black women." The racism, according to primary sources, "was usually subtle, but sometimes blunt" and often stemmed from Anna Wintour. "Many Black people who worked for her said they felt so out of place in Ms. Wintour's domain that they created white alter egos," Lee writes. While others offered a more pleasant view of the editor, saying Wintour has promoted people of color to top roles and has worked to make inclusivity a priority. {The New York Times}

How Black Friday works amid a pandemic

The Covid-19 pandemic has upended the usual retail calendar and caused delivery networks to come under record strain. The holiday solution many retailers have come up with is to have major markdowns more than a month before Black Friday to avoid competition from rivals online and the shipping rush. Another solution is to create incentives for customers to pick up orders themselves. {Business of Fashion}

Playgirl magazine relaunches in print

Playgirl, which began as a feminist response to Playboy in 1973, relaunched in print on Monday. In a statement to WWD, the magazine's publisher Jack Lindley Kuhns said the new version seeks to "pay homage to its 1970s sexual revolution roots, and relaunches the brand as a forward-thinking voice, celebrating all aspects of the modern feminine experience." A nude and pregnant Chloë Sevigny stars on the reboot cover of the 272-page issue. {WWD}

Chloë Sevigny on the cover of "Playgirl." Photo: Mario Sorrenti

Micaiah Carter photographs Harlem's Astor Row for Elle

For Elle's November issue, Micaiah Carter virtually headed to Harlem's landmarked Astor Row to shoot models via Zoom in pieces from the Fall and Resort collections. Carter, a photographer who was a student at Parsons just a few years ago, wants his lens to "create a different view-point of what Blackness is." You can see his work for the magazine on newsstands on Nov. 3 or head over to elle.com. {Elle}

Kamala Harris goes "Sneaker Shopping" with Complex

Complex released its latest "Sneaker Shopping" episode on Monday, starring Kamala Harris, who visited Social Status in Charlotte, NC with host Joe La Puma. In the episode, the vice presidential nominee for the Democratic party talks the universal appeal of Converse Chuck Taylors, her plans for small business owners and the power of voting. You can watch the full episode below. {Complex}

