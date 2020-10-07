Brandstyle Communications Is Hiring A Senior Account Executive, Consumer In New York, NY

BRANDSTYLE COMMUNICATIONS is an award-winning NY-based PR agency. Our mission is to understand and bring to life the mission and vision of Brands, Companies, Founders and Entrepreneurs in the most relevant ways possible. Our Principles of Urgency, Creativity, Spirit and Solutions not only represent what we value as an agency, but how we show up for ourselves, for each other and our clients.

We are looking for a Senior Account Executive – Consumer to add to our growing consumer practice. The ideal candidate will need to operate with a high degree of independence and demonstrate consistent strategic thinking across program and team management, while driving KPI’s.

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum of four (4) years working with clients in the consumer space, with an emphasis on fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands

Must have PR agency background, or relevant in-house experience

Proven network of a broad range of earned media contacts (online, print, podcast, broadcast and radio)

Strong research, writing and editing skills

Responsibilities include:

Serve as day-to-day account point person across multiple clients across the consumer division

Have a strong understanding of the media landscape from what is relevant now industry-wise and culturally, to drive of the moment and mediagenic narratives for clients

Primary resource for drafting and preparing PR materials and delivering to supervisor in client-ready format

Procure client coverage across trade and consumer outlets – crafting pitches inclusive of founder positioning, news and announcements and elevated product positioning

Assist and contribute to client strategies and programming, subsequently managing programming from start to finish

Provide out of the box thinking as it relates to media narratives and ideas that allow clients to stand out in the marketplace, that support our client’s overarching goals

Proactively anticipates and address client needs, and can respond in an appropriate manner

Supervise junior team members including Account Executives and Coordinators

Proactively provide internal feedback on how we can improve the agency’s success through optimized customer engagement and process improvements

CONTACT: careers@brandstylecommunications.com