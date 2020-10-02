CAMI NYC Is Hiring A Digital Marketing Manager In New York, NY

CAMI NYC was founded in 2013 and has grown from these wardrobe staples to a global online brand featuring distinctive styles in a range of colors, prints and fabrication.

CAMI NYC was founded in 2013 and has grown from these wardrobe staples to a global online brand featuring distinctive styles in a range of colors, prints and fabrication. With a focus on versatility, mix and match with other styles in your closet – the point is to integrate, transform and celebrate. CAMI is inclusive to every woman, any event, anywhere.

This role is for a contemporary fashion company that has a small team that is driven with hard work, thoughtful practices, true collaboration and relentless passion and dedication. The ideal candidate will be responsible for creating and executing our marketing strategy. This role is very hands on with the potential of being part of the growth of the brand! You will lead our marketing campaigns, create and monitor our ad content, evaluate our marketing performance metrics, and collaborate with internal teams. You will have a strong marketing background with excellent communication skills and attention to detail.

Responsibilities

Must have experience with Ad Content- Create, manage and implement FB and IG ads

Manage SM account while growing our audience to support business growth

Manage digital marketing emails and work closely with our graphic designer

Hands on with Shopify+ to enhance and evolve client experience on our website

Define and execute the marketing and communication activities according to our marketing plan

Coordinate all marketing activities to generate leads, work with influencers and other brand partners in line with brand image

Collaborate with other teams to ensure alignment of strategy and end goals

Strategic plan digital marketing calendars that promote brand awareness, business performance and client loyalty

Inform clients and prospects of products and services through creative marketing strategies

Track performance of all digital marketing campaigns

Qualifications

Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience

3+ years' experience in digital marketing

Experience in FB and IG advertising

Expert in Shopify+, FB Business Manager, Google Analytics, Klaviyo, Excel

Ability to multi-task, self-motivated, team player, hands-on and not afraid to self-teach and explore new avenues that will bring the business to the next level

Strong verbal, written, and organizational skills

Strategic planner with strong reporting ability

To Apply: Please send your resume to liz@caminyc.com.