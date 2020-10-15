Christian Siriano's Timely 'Vote' Print Is an Early Spring 2021 Favorite

Ahead of the 2020 election, the designer's civically-engaged graphic is cropping up everywhere.

A look from the Spring 2021 Christian Siriano collection. Photo: Imaxtree

With the 2020 Presidential election quickly approaching, celebrities are encouraging voters to cast their ballots in many different ways. One popular approach: wearing a timely print straight off the Spring 2021 runways.



At his most recent runway show during New York Fashion Week, Christian Siriano presented a puff-sleeve, floor-length gown with a bold, all-over "vote" graphic, repeated in a caution tape-like format on a simple black background. The look came complete with a matching face mask. And it took all of two days for the print to make it onto a celebrity.

Shortly after Siriano's Spring 2021 debut, Laura Linney wore a custom suit to the 2020 virtual Emmys featuring the civically-engaged pattern.

Not long after, in what looks like a homemade editorial for a big-name glossy, Julianne Moore wore the original runway dress while posing by a pool. Moore posted the shot to her Instagram with the "vote" hashtag.

Then, at the Billboard Music Awards, Lizzo continued to spread the important message with another custom riff on Siriano's "vote" graphic, in an '80s-inspired, one-shoulder minidress. The performer took advantage of her win to echo the sentiment of her look.

"Let me tell y'all something. When people try to suppress something it's normally because that thing holds power. They're afraid of your power," Lizzo said in her acceptance speech. "There's power in who you are. There's power in your voice. So whether it's through music or protest or your right to vote, use your power, use your voice and refuse to be suppressed."

Lizzo in Christian Siriano at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards Photo: Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp

Siriano made face masks featuring his "vote" print available for purchase on his website following his Spring 2021 show.

On Instagram, stylists, friends of the brand and shoppers have been posting selfies wearing them and sharing the message.

As if you needed further confirmation that "vote" merch is trending. (Also, vote!)

