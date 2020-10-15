Christian Siriano's Timely 'Vote' Print Is an Early Spring 2021 Favorite - Fashionista

Christian Siriano's Timely 'Vote' Print Is an Early Spring 2021 Favorite

Ahead of the 2020 election, the designer's civically-engaged graphic is cropping up everywhere.
Author:
Publish date:
A look from the Spring 2021 Christian Siriano collection. 

A look from the Spring 2021 Christian Siriano collection. 

With the 2020 Presidential election quickly approaching, celebrities are encouraging voters to cast their ballots in many different ways. One popular approach: wearing a timely print straight off the Spring 2021 runways. 

At his most recent runway show during New York Fashion Week, Christian Siriano presented a puff-sleeve, floor-length gown with a bold, all-over "vote" graphic, repeated in a caution tape-like format on a simple black background. The look came complete with a matching face mask. And it took all of two days for the print to make it onto a celebrity. 

Shortly after Siriano's Spring 2021 debut, Laura Linney wore a custom suit to the 2020 virtual Emmys featuring the civically-engaged pattern. 

Not long after, in what looks like a homemade editorial for a big-name glossy, Julianne Moore wore the original runway dress while posing by a pool. Moore posted the shot to her Instagram with the "vote" hashtag. 

Then, at the Billboard Music AwardsLizzo continued to spread the important message with another custom riff on Siriano's "vote" graphic, in an '80s-inspired, one-shoulder minidress. The performer took advantage of her win to echo the sentiment of her look. 

"Let me tell y'all something. When people try to suppress something it's normally because that thing holds power. They're afraid of your power," Lizzo said in her acceptance speech. "There's power in who you are. There's power in your voice. So whether it's through music or protest or your right to vote, use your power, use your voice and refuse to be suppressed." 

Lizzo in Christian Siriano at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards 

Lizzo in Christian Siriano at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards 

Siriano made face masks featuring his "vote" print available for purchase on his website following his Spring 2021 show. 

On Instagram, stylists, friends of the brand and shoppers have been posting selfies wearing them and sharing the message. 

As if you needed further confirmation that "vote" merch is trending. (Also, vote!) 

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Related Stories

christian-siriano-spring-2020-
Fashion Week

Christian Siriano Takes Inspiration From Modern Pop Artists for Spring 2020

The designer focused particularly on Ashley Longshore's work, which is rooted in whimsy and female empowerment.

Christin Siriano Collection 37 Runway Audience
Fashion Week

Christian Siriano Whipped Up an Optimistic Fashion Fantasy for Spring 2021

The problem with escapism, though, is that you can lose sight of reality.

milan-fashion-week-trends
Fashion Week

7 Standout Spring 2021 Trends From the Milan Fashion Week Runways

Everything you need to know to get ahead on next season.

eve-christian-siriano-daytime-emmys
Style

Eve Went All-Out Bombshell in Christian Siriano at the Daytime Emmys

She really *is* great, no matter where she goes.