Comme des Garçons Put on a Mini Runway Show at the Company Offices for Spring 2021

The label looked to dissonance as a source of inspiration in the middle of a very unusual season.

A look from Comme des Garçons Spring 2021 collection. Photo: Courtesy of Comme des Garçons

As brands of all sizes and stripes have wrestled with how to present their Spring 2021 collections in light of the pandemic-altered world, a variety of solutions have been put forward — from showing in remote venues to going for all-digital presentations. Comme des Garçons, ever a rule breaker, opted for something a little different than most of its peers.

First off, the brand ignored others' attempts to stick to the traditional fashion calendar despite the unusual season; instead, it waited until late October to present. Second, Comme des Garçons showed its collection live on a runway of sorts – albeit one created at its corporate office, attended by a small group of masked and socially-distanced employees.

The clothing itself is inspired by the theme of dissonance, according to the show notes. "The human brain always looks for harmony and logic. When harmony is denied, where there is no logic, when there is dissonance… a powerful moment is created which leads you to feel an inner turmoil and a tension... that can lead to find positive change and progress," the brand said. This translated into ballgown shapes made of what looked like disposable plastic sheeting, Disney characters juxtaposed with graffiti paint and plenty of the exaggerated silhouettes that have become a Comme des Garçons signature.

See the full Comme des Garçons Spring 2021 collection in the gallery below.

20 Gallery 20 Images

