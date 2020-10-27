CULTUREEDIT / Tom of Finland Store Is Hiring An E-Commerce Manager: Logistics / Buying / Marketing In West Hollywood, CA

CULTUREEDIT / Tom of Finland Store is the go-to destination for art, fashion, design by queer artists, and brands that have a positive attitude towards sexuality.

Terry Miller in Walter Van Beirendonck photographed by Roman Robinson

CULTUREEDIT / Tom of Finland Store is the go-to destination for art, fashion, design by queer artists, and brands that have a positive attitude towards sexuality. The online store carries products across categories by artists that include Tom of Finland, Andy Warhol, Keith Haring (among many others), and brands that include Bernhard Willhelm, Walter Van Beirendonck, LAZOSCHMIDL, Henrik Vibskov, Linder, Boy Smells and Comme des Garçons (among others). The store also carries and extensive assortment of adult and novelty goods.

We are seeking a candidate to oversee logistical operations relating to the running of CULTUREEDIT / Tom of Finland Store.

Candidates should be highly motivated, intellectually curious, and eager to work alongside many of the most creative and established names in contemporary culture.

Duties

Create marketing, press and product materials and listings.

Handle all customer liaison matters

Inventory management

Oversee all logostics relating to fulfillment, shipping and handling.

Work with web programmer to continuously advance operation and design of website

Manage all third-party accounts related to the store

Creation of social media posts based on offerings, current trends and topics.

Develop all e-blasts

Oversee all buying and merchandizing

Oversee photoshoots, as well as produce imagery for product listings when needed

Oversee product development of exclusive products for the website

Qualifications

Los Angeles based

Experience with Adobe Photoshop and Indesign

Strong interpersonal, verbal and written communication skills

Interest in art, design, queer culture, marketing and branding

extremely organized and able to multitask in a fast-paced small business environment.

Please email Joakim Andreasson at jandreasson@culture-edit.com with your resume and brief cover letter explaining your interest in this experience. Please also include when you can start.