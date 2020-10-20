Danielle Nicole Is Seeking An Illustration and Graphic Design Intern In New York, NY

Danielle Nicole reflects a sense of casual and relaxed chic, focused on fusing both form and function for the modern woman.

At Danielle Nicole we are looking for an incredibly motivated candidate for our marketing department. We are searching for a upbeat personality and a keen creative eye. Must be fan and have knowledge for Disney, Harry Potter and Nintendo for our licensed bags.

Graphic Design and Illustration Skills

Creative direction, branding, graphic design, trend forecasting, typography,

Excellent knowledge of Instagram, Facebook & Pinterest

Coming up with creative and fun engaging social content

Skills

Photoshop & illustrator

Engaging and Creative writing skills

Excellent multitasking skills

Creative thinker

Time Management

To Apply: Please send your resume to info@danielle-nicole.com, subject line Illustration & Graphic Design Intern.