Danielle Nicole Is Seeking An Illustration and Graphic Design Intern In New York, NY - Fashionista
Danielle Nicole Is Seeking An Illustration and Graphic Design Intern In New York, NY

Danielle Nicole reflects a sense of casual and relaxed chic, focused on fusing both form and function for the modern woman.
At Danielle Nicole we are looking for an incredibly motivated candidate for our marketing department. We are searching for a upbeat personality and a keen creative eye. Must be fan and have knowledge for Disney, Harry Potter and Nintendo for our licensed bags.

  • Graphic Design and Illustration Skills
  • Creative direction, branding, graphic design, trend forecasting, typography,
  • Excellent knowledge of Instagram, Facebook & Pinterest
  • Coming up with creative and fun engaging social content 

Skills

  • Photoshop & illustrator 
  • Engaging and Creative writing skills
  • Excellent multitasking skills
  • Creative thinker
  • Time Management

To Apply: Please send your resume to info@danielle-nicole.com, subject line Illustration & Graphic Design Intern.

