Great Outfits in Fashion History (Beauty Edition): Diana Ross's Mega Lashes

Photo: Chris Walter/WireImage

We may write about her daughter a whole hell of a lot here at Fashionista, but don't for a second think we don't also appreciate the enduring glamour of one Diana Ross. The music legend has been a style icon for decades, known in particular for epitomizing '70s chicness.

Ross's beautiful, doll-like eyes may be a genetic blessing (one which she also passed on to daughter Tracee, of course), but her mega, fringe-y lashes are much more easily mimicked by the rest of us. She often wears heaps of mascara and feathered falsies on both her top and bottom lash lines, enhancing the striking, wide-open effect of her eyes. One example? The lash-centric look pictured above, which Ross wore during a public appearance in 1973. Iconic.

Looking to work more Ross vibes into your beauty look? Click through the gallery below for a selection of voluminous lashes to get you there.

