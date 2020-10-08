Great Outfits in Fashion History: Elle Fanning in The Row

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Style-wise, Elle Fanning is perhaps most associated with the frilly, romantic gowns by brands like Gucci and Rodarte, worn to promote period and fantasy projects like "The Great," "Maleficent" and "The Beguiled." But, she can also do minimalism quite well.

The cream knit gown and streamlined blue, robe-like coat by The Row she wore to a premiere at Sundance in 2018 perfectly married style and function, keeping her warm (well, minus the clavicle area) and comfortable in chilly Park City, Utah, where dress codes are far more lax than in, say, Cannes. It was also a refreshingly unique choice: Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's designs, like Phoebe Philo's while at Céline, don't typically get a lot of red-carpet action.

As we head into cooler seasons, this is the kind of cozy, relaxed vibe I hope to achieve sartorially. I mean, essentially what she's wearing is the chic going-out version of a robe and nightgown (or house dress). As we plan our pandemic-era wardrobes, indoor-to-outdoor is the new day-to-night. And as it gets chillier, the lines are blurring between robes, sweaters and coats.

Shop a few options from all points on that spectrum in the gallery below.

9 Gallery 9 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.