Shoppers Are Indeed Trying to Dress Like 'Emily in Paris'

Shopping platforms confirm that searches for brands and items featured in the Netflix show are up since it premiered.

Photo: Carole Bethuel/Courtesy of Netflix

"Emily in Paris" has turned out to be one of the most polarizing streaming television debuts in recent memory: You either loved it, hated it or somehow experienced both emotions simultaneously while bingeing it all in one day. (Me.) The show has received valid criticism for everything from how French people are depicted (not to mention how Americans in Paris are depicted) to the concept of breakfast wine to — what we're here to discuss — Emily's, let's say "bold," outfits.

Interest in the wardrobe featured in "Emily in Paris" was high even before the series premiered on Netflix on Oct. 2. Patricia Field, of the iconic "Sex and the City" fashion, had signed on to costume design, reuniting with show creator Darren Star. Chanel had also announced a partnership with the show, by which it lent outfits to be worn by star Lily Collins. Like its plot points, the fashion in "Emily in Paris" has been the subject to both praise and criticism. But for every one of us who cringed at her impossibly high heels, increasingly ridiculous hats and the idea that Emily would ever own a piece by Hood by Air, another has evidently been busy trying to channel her every look.

A few major shopping platforms have revealed as much.

On Pinterest, searches for "Emily in Paris outfits" have risen 242% since Oct. 5. Afterpay, meanwhile, saw bucket hats jump into its list of top 10 accessories after the show debuted.

Photo: Carole Bethuel/Courtesy of Netflix

Shopping platform Lyst compiled a full report on the "Emily in Paris" phenomenon. Searches for Kangol bucket hats increased by 342% on the platform, while searches for red berets rose 100%. Emily's handbags were also a point of interest: Aldo bag searches jumped 64%; Marc Jacobs's Jelly Snapshot Camera Bag searches rose 92%; and demand for Kate Spade New York (Emily carries the brand's Nicola bag) were up 34%.

Clothing-wise, on Lyst, shoppers were eager to find Emily's skirts. Inspired by the Ronny Kobo green snake print mini skirt she wears in one episode, searches for the brand shot up 22%. Searches for Chiara Ferragni Collection rose 60%, after Emily donned one of its skirts. Ganni skirt searches also increased 289% in the 48 hours after the show's premiere.

Naturally, there was a lot of interest in Emily's closet full of Chanel. Resale site Thredup said it sold 25% more Chanel items during the two weeks following the show's premiere than it did the two weeks prior. Shopping platform Stylight saw a 30% lift in global clicks for Chanel in the show's first week. At Vestiaire Collective, searches for Chanel rose 11.8% globally after the show's debut.

More broadly, Vestiaire Collective saw searches rise for a number of other brands Emily wears: Off-White (22.2%), Kangol (16.2%), Marc Jacobs (27.9%), Chiarra Ferragni Collection (46.1%), Alice + Olivia (25%) and Staud (65.6%), to name a few.

Photo: Stephanie Branchu/Courtesy of Netflix

Emily may be considered ringarde, but her influencer powers are real — and clearly transcend the small screen. We suspect the brands will be clamoring to dress her for season deux.

