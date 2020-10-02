Eugenia Kim Is Hiring A Production and Product Development Manager In New York, NY

With an innovative approach to luxury, Eugenia Kim is a New York City-based accessories designer best known for her line of hats.

CFDA Award-winning designer Eugenia Kim has been a leader in the luxury hat category for 22 years. Originally launched as a millinery collection, the brand has since expanded its offering into other accessories: hair, straw bags, gloves, and scarves, as well as a diffusion line, Genie by Eugenia Kim. Eugenia Kim is fashion’s go-to headwear brand, and featured on the covers of top publications including VOGUE and W Magazine. Celebrities Beyoncé, Bella Hadid, Katy Perry, and Madonna and countless others wear the brand. Headquartered in New York City, Eugenia Kim is sold at luxury retailers such as Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Net-a-Porter and Saks Fifth Avenue, in addition to many other department stores and specialty boutiques worldwide.

Eugenia Kim is looking for a sharp Production and Product Development Manager to excel in a fun but fast-paced small business environment. The ideal candidate has a minimum of three years of experience as a Production Manager and Product Development Manager. He or she should have experience working with both domestic/local and overseas factories, experience working in luxury or advanced contemporary fashion, and preferably experience with hats and accessories. This individual should possess strong follow-through skills, the ability to organize and prioritize multiple projects, and a strong sense of urgency.

Responsibilities:

Responsible for overseas and domestic production and product development of all product that falls under the umbrella of Eugenia Kim Inc.

Responsible for managing all Product Development and Production Department staff, in-house factory, and working closely with the Design Team.

Responsible for organization and management of Production systems on QuickBooks and Google Documents, including managing the creation of build assemblies and BOMs in QuickBooks and in Google Sheets for each SKU

Responsible for the management of all factory Product Development Excels.

Responsible for the entire costing process to include components pricing, yields, labor and landing rates to determine total production cost then taking this cost using retail math to determine a realistic retail price with healthy margins.

Responsible for creating and maintaining product development and production calendars in concert with design, sales and shipping calendars to ensure an orderly and timely production.

Responsible for creating tech packs and making comments to factories and vendors, utilizing Adobe Illustrator and Excel.

Responsible for price negotiations and counter sourcing to achieve the best margin

Responsible for timely communication with all vendors and factories for both development and production

Responsible for overseeing the Quality Control process of all products.

Responsible for inventory control and maintenance of unfinished goods and raw materials.

Responsible for sourcing new vendors, manufacturers, and design subcontractors

Responsible for generating and implementing ideas in relation to improvements to the department’s efficiencies, quality, cost, and procedures.

Travel to factories as needed

Qualifications:

3-5 years of Production Management and PD Management experience in Fashion, including 1-2 years managing direct reports

Hat and Accessories Experience preferred



Previous experience at a small luxury or advanced contemporary fashion company strongly preferred

Experience with both domestic/local and overseas production preferred

QuickBooks and Microsoft Excel expertise

To Apply: Please send your resume to careers@eugeniakim.com, subject line Production and Product Development Manager.