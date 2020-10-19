Great Outfits in Fashion History: Farrah Fawcett's Neck Bag - Fashionista

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Farrah Fawcett's Neck Bag

She was decades ahead on this current handbag trend.
Farrah Fawcett in New York City in 1977.

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

I wasn't convinced that neck bags were cool after I spotted several on the Fall 2019 runways. Sure, it's nice to have change or a Tic Tac handy at all times, but what exactly is the purpose of having a mini purse dangle idly just below your cleavage? Doesn't the constant banging against your chest get annoying? 

Then, I stumbled upon an image of Farrah Fawcett wearing one in the '70s. Within minutes, I was looking up teeny necklace totes. 

Fawcett wore hers with ease, sporting the jewelry/handbag hybrid over a chunky knit crewneck. The look itself is fall at it's finest, from the lived-in sweater paired with tweed pants to the corduroy blazer. She gets extra points, though, for the clever accessorizing, which isn't always so easy — or obvious — in the cold months: In most winter dressing cases, bulky layers make it hard for necklaces to pop, beanies hide earrings, gloves usually render rings irrelevant and bracelets have to be made of a super thick chain of gold to fit over a cashmere cuff and make any sort of statement. Fawcett's neck bag overcomes these challenges, because the leather string and pouch is prominent enough to add intrigue to a standard seasonal ensemble, while still maintaining the look's cool nonchalance. 

Ahead, shop mini bags to wear around your neck this fall.

