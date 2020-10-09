Fashionista's Favorite Collections of the Spring 2021 Season - Fashionista
Fashionista's Favorite Collections of the Spring 2021 Season

From New York to Paris, from actual runway shows to digital presentations, it's been... an interesting Fashion Month.
Photo: Imaxtree

It's been far from a usual fashion month. But the brands forged onwards, presenting colorful, at times fantastical (and, at other times, appropriately cozy) visions for Spring 2021 across New York, London, Milan, Paris and the internet. 

From actual runway shows to digital presentations, from Raf Simons' big Prada debut to Donatella's under-the-sea Versace spectacular, read on for the highlights from the Spring 2021 collections our editors can't stop thinking about. 

Acne Studios

Acne Studios Spring 2021 4
Acne Studios Spring 2021 2
Acne Studios Spring 2021 3
4
Gallery
4 Images

Batsheva

Batsheva Spring 2021 4
Batsheva Spring 2021 001
Batsheva Spring 2021 3
4
Gallery
4 Images

Cecilie Bahnsen

cecilie bahnsen spring 2021-19
cecilie bahnsen spring 2021-1
cecilie bahnsen spring 2021-12
5
Gallery
5 Images

Coach

coach spring 2021 collection-17
coach spring 2021 collection-12
coach spring 2021 collection-33
5
Gallery
5 Images

Collina Strada

collina strada spring 2021-48
collina strada spring 2021-1
collina strada spring 2021-2
5
Gallery
5 Images

Christopher John Rogers

Christopher John Rogers Look 31
Christopher John Rogers Look 05
Christopher John Rogers Look 09
5
Gallery
5 Images

Emilio Pucci

Emilio Pucci Spring 2021 4
Emilio Pucci Spring 2021 001
Emilio Pucci Spring 2021 2
4
Gallery
4 Images

Erdem

ERDEM SS21 LOOK 12
ERDEM SS21 LOOK 3
ERDEM SS21 LOOK 1
5
Gallery
5 Images

Fendi

Fendi RS21 0987
Fendi RS21 0008
Fendi RS21 0248
5
Gallery
5 Images

Halpern

Halpern SS21 Look 13
Halpern SS21 Look 10
Halpern SS21 Look 16
5
Gallery
5 Images

Kenneth Ize

Kenneth Ize Spring 2021 2
Kenneth Ize Spring 2021 001
Kenneth Ize Spring 2021 3
4
Gallery
4 Images

Marina Moscone

Marina Moscone Spring 2021 4
Marina Moscone Spring 2021 2
Marina Moscone Spring 2021 1
4
Gallery
4 Images

Miu Miu

miu-miu-spring-2021-collection-52
miu-miu-spring-2021-collection-4
miu-miu-spring-2021-collection-20
4
Gallery
4 Images

Molly Goddard

Molly Goddard Spring 2021 4
Molly Goddard Spring 2021 001
Molly Goddard Spring 2021 3
4
Gallery
4 Images

MSGM

MSGM PO S21 036
MSGM PO S21 002
MSGM PO S21 006
5
Gallery
5 Images

Nina Ricci

Nina Ricci PO S21 029
Nina Ricci PO S21 001
Nina Ricci PO S21 007
5
Gallery
5 Images

Prada

prada-spring-2020-collection-38
prada-spring-2020-collection-28
prada-spring-2020-collection-14
5
Gallery
5 Images

Simone Rocha

Simone Rocha Spring 2021 5
Simone Rocha Spring 2021 1
Simone Rocha Spring 2021 2
5
Gallery
5 Images

Tibi

Tibi PO S21 023
Tibi PO S21 001
Tibi PO S21 002
5
Gallery
5 Images

Versace

Versace PO RS21 0077
Versace PO RS21 0035
Versace PO RS21 0028
5
Gallery
5 Images

