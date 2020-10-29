The 23 Best Things Fashionista Editors Bought in October

Including an "Emily in Paris"-inspired coat and knee-high boots.
Author:
Publish date:
october-best-purchases-2020

This month, we expanded our shopping lists to include pieces that shouldn't live at home — that meant jeans and ruffled party skirts over sweatpants and leggings, and a leather shirt and a hot pink coat inspired by "Emily in Paris." Our desire to dress up influenced our accessory and footwear buys as well, with a few Fashionista editors picking out new ear candy and statement boots. See (and shop) all the best things we bought — or wanted to buy — in October in the gallery below:

jw anderson uniqlo pants
AE Super High-Waisted Corduroy Flare Pant
tanya-taylor
23
Gallery
23 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Related Stories

fashionista-best-purchases-july-2020
Shopping

The 24 Best Things Fashionista Editors Bought in July

Featuring whimsical face masks, floaty dresses and more.

fashionista-june-editor-roundup
Shopping

The 23 Best Things Fashionista Editors Bought in June

Featuring vegan leather slides, tie-dye sets and more.

fashionista-best-purchases-september
Shopping

The 29 Best Things Fashionista Editors Bought in September

Featuring super cozy fall staples.

march-editor-picks-2020
Shopping

The 26 Best Things Fashionista Editors Bought in March

This month, we're investing in comfy, long-lasting pieces from small brands.