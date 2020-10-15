Fashionista Editors Reveal Their Favorite Knits for Fall

Photo: Imaxtree

We at Fashionista equate "cuffing season" with looking for a knitted mate — preferably one made from a soft cashmere, cotton or wool.

There are many factors that go into securing the perfect sweater, and it differs from person to person. Some seek styles that are easily layerable, while others are looking for a statement top that can tackle the holiday party circuit. The pool of available sweaters is large, but diving in and finding a quality and comfortable option — one that doesn't cause incessant scratching or pilling — isn't always so simple.

Ahead, we've done some of the work for you by sharing our favorite knits for the season. From a cherry-printed pullover to a bagel-adorned jumper, from a boxy cropped cardigan to a brushed ombré turtleneck, there's bound to be a match for you.

23 Gallery 23 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

