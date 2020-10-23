Fausto Puglisi Named 'Creative Consultant' at Roberto Cavalli

His first collection for the brand will debut in early 2021.

Photo: Francois Durand/Getty Images

On Friday, Roberto Cavalli S.p.A. announced that it had appointed Italian designer Fausto Puglisi as "creative consultant" for the Roberto Cavalli brand.

His title might not be "director," but Puglisi will still oversee "all design functions," according to a press release. "I am honored and proud to carry on the legacy of this extraordinary brand and, above all, to continue to support Roberto Cavalli's image of glamour and refinement," he said, in a statement. "I want to develop my ideas of ​​inclusion, beauty and amplify the dialogue between cultures, diversity and multiplied aesthetics. This is a unique opportunity to write a new chapter in Cavalli's history, continuing to celebrate the legacy of Italian craftsmanship and excellence."

Since Paul Surridge left the company in 2019, Roberto Cavalli's collections have been created by in-house designers, according to Vogue. (Prior to that, Peter Dundas was at the helm.) Roberto Cavalli S.p.A., meanwhile, has undergone a lot of challenges — and changes — over the last few years: bankruptcy fillings oversees, union strikes, new ownership, relocation of headquarters, exits in the C-suite.

Ennio Fontana, the company's new general manager, said of the new hire: "Puglisi brings a wealth of experience. He is a designer capable of understanding and reinterpreting the legacy and essence of Roberto Cavalli."

Puglisi's own label is currently on hold, but it's been a celebrity favorite for years. (Zendaya memorable wore one of his dresses to her first Met Gala.) His proven love of graphic prints, bold colors and sleek silhouettes make him uniquely positioned to carry on the Roberto Cavalli aesthetic.

Puglisi's first line for the brand will be released in January 2021.

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.