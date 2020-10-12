Function of Beauty Is Seeking A Virtual PR + Social Media Intern (Paid Internship) - Fashionista
Function of Beauty Is Seeking A Virtual PR + Social Media Intern (Paid Internship)

Function of Beauty is the world’s first fully customizable hair care brand that allows you to create shampoos, conditioners, and treatments based on your individual hair type, hair goals, and aesthetic preferences (including color + fragrance!).
Overview:

This role will support PR and Social Media for Function of Beauty and will report to the Communications Director. This role will help with the day to day PR happenings (research, list building, product send-outs, keeping a pulse on the news cycle). You will also help with our influencer program (research new partners, help with outreach and tracking, product send-outs, etc).

Candidates need to be organized and have strong communication and writing skills. The ideal intern is on the cusp of the beauty industry, with knowledge of influencers, and emerging social trends. Bonus if you are interested and comfortable creating content for social (IG, Pinterest, Tiktok).

This Should Describe You:

  • Passion for social media and a love for exploring new up & coming platforms
  • In particular, you know the ins & outs of Instagram and TikTok
  • You know how to search and find what you’re looking for
  • Passion for the beauty space
  • Highly organized and detail orientated
  • Can-do attitude, no task is too small

Requirements:

  • Must be in undergraduate studies – this internship does not require credit
  • This is a paid opportunity
  • This is a remote internship, must have a working laptop with the capability to video chat
  • 3 days a week, for 4 hours, totaling 12 hours a week

About Function of Beauty:

Function of Beauty is the world’s first fully customizable hair care brand that allows you to create shampoos, conditioners, and treatments based on your individual hair type, hair goals, and aesthetic preferences (including color + fragrance!). Founded by a dream team of world-class MIT engineers, cosmetic scientists, and developers, each product is individually formulated using the latest science and technology to help ensure that your formula is every bit as unique as you. There are over 54 trillion different formulations possible, but there’s only one Function of YOU!

To apply: https://forms.gle/D45ifhvBmwzyeWL86

