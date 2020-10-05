Gabriela Hearst Presented on the Paris Fashion Week Schedule for the First Time

Behind the scenes at Gabriela Hearst's Spring 2021 show. Photo: Cris Fragkou/Courtesy of Gabriela Hearst

Had Gabriela Hearst been showing on the New York Fashion Week schedule as she has in the past, there might not have been any in-person show at all. But as the designer made the switch to Paris this season for the first time, she was afforded the chance to present her 30-look collection on the runway.

If it wasn't for the glimpses of masked guests and Hearst's own masked bow at the end of the show, one would hardly know her Spring 2021 debut had taken place in a pandemic. Live music and a gourmet snack spread were both present at the École des Beaux-Arts courtyard where the show took place, and the clothes themselves seemed devoid of pandemic-specific references.

The majority of the collection was rendered in black or white, with a few bursts of color in the form of rainbow dresses or a bright red coat. Luxe leathers mixed with chunky crocheted pieces to create a broad textural range. According to the show notes, Hearst took inspiration from her own subconscious, letting a dream about her grandmother and a piece of her mother's old jewelry guide her design process. In keeping with her brand's messaging around sustainability, she talked about the speed needed to address climate change, and shared about a carbon offsetting project undertaken with longtime partner EcoAct in Peru.

See every look from Gabriela Hearst's Spring 2021 collection below.

30 Gallery 30 Images

Stay current on the latest trends, news and people shaping the fashion industry. Sign up for our daily newsletter.