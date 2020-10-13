See What Zendaya, Alexa Chung and More Wore to the Green Carpet Fashion Awards

Alexa Chung making a digital appearance at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards. Photo: Courtesy of GCFA

The Green Carpet Fashion Awards are usually held at the conclusion of Milan Fashion Week, when they can pull from the international talent already in Italy to create a truly star-studded event. But this year was different, as of course it had to be — with the pandemic limiting travel, many of the celebrities the GCFA usually draws are quarantining in their homes and not about to hop on a plane. But that didn't mean that the event didn't happen, or didn't turn out some stellar red carpet (er, green carpet) looks.

This year, celebrities and award recipients put on their finest frocks to join a digital celebration, photographing or filming their own looks against green screens or in the comfort of their own homes. Every guest who appeared on the digital carpet donned a look that was in some way marked by a commitment to sustainability.

For Zendaya, winner of GCFA's Visionary Award, that meant wearing vintage Versace from 1996. For actor Parker Sawyer, it was a Zegna suit made from recycled materials. For famed YA novelist Tomi Adeyemi, it was a Valentino dress made with OEKO-TEX certified materials.

Take a peek at all the best celebrity and influencer looks from 2020's unique Green Carpet Fashion Awards, from Lil Miquela to Ellie Goulding, in the gallery below.

