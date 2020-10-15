ICP Is Hiring A Product Specialist (Part-Time) In Paramus, NJ (Neiman Marcus)

This position is responsible for executing the Sales Strategy on behalf of the International Cosmetics & Perfumes, Inc. (ICP) brands - currently The House of Creed.

TITLE: Product Specialist (Part-time)

LOCATED: Neiman Marcus, Paramus NJ

REPORTS TO: Account Executive / Regional Sales Manager / Business Manager

FLSA: Non-Exempt

JOB OVERVIEW: This position is responsible for executing the Sales Strategy on behalf of the International Cosmetics & Perfumes, Inc. (ICP) brands - currently The House of Creed. The individual in this role delivers a captivating branded customer experience and enables consistent sales growth that can positively represent our prestigious brand, Creed. This position is a key role in championing sales goals and effectively representing ICP. This role will also promote and maintain the intrinsic company culture that fosters the firm’s core values of: Transparency, Recognition, Accountability, and Communication.

CORE RESPONSIBILITIES

Provides excellent customer service and ensures high levels of client satisfaction by championing the customer experience (CX)

Works with ICP field sales management team to execute sales strategy of the company and brand(s)

Partners with in-store sales teams, other Product Specialists (PS), and ICP regional sales management

Focuses on building replenishment business and driving top line sales

Exhibits product knowledge, fragrance expertise, and productivity measures

Executes in-store event strategies which create excitement and interest in ICP products resulting in enhanced relationships and increased sales

Partners with retail marketing and store managers to market in-store events in the local community leveraging existing client base and inviting new customers

Effectively executes operational functions on a timely basis including stocking shelves, ensuring counter cleanliness, and proper collateral usage.

Embodies the firm’s vision to inspire our clients through beauty innovations and the narrative of luxury while championing company practices and culture

Seeks to promote and cultivate the company and brand awareness with external partners

REQUIREMENTS

Sales experience working in the luxury sector, and retail beauty or fragrance industry experience strongly preferred

Exceptional client service/ customer experience approach and positive mentality

Strong verbal and written communication skills, including listening skills, and building interpersonal relationships

Outstanding business acumen skills and team player approach

Able to maintain shop floor standards at all times

Ability to analyze the business and identify new functional growth opportunities

Ability to work in an entrepreneurial, fast-paced environment while being adaptable to change

Comfortable working with a small team and willing to take on new challenges/opportunities as they arise

Able to handle physical requirements of position which includes but is not limited to standing, bending, reaching, and lifting up to 50 lbs

Able to work the hours required, including attending regular trainings and commitment to staying current on product knowledge

Compensation includes competitive hourly rate, paid time off, on-the-job training and more!

Interested qualified candidates should send resume and cover note to: Careers2@icperfumes.com.