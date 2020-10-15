ICP Is Hiring A Product Specialist (Part-Time) In Paramus, NJ (Neiman Marcus) - Fashionista
ICP Is Hiring A Product Specialist (Part-Time) In Paramus, NJ (Neiman Marcus)

This position is responsible for executing the Sales Strategy on behalf of the International Cosmetics & Perfumes, Inc. (ICP) brands - currently The House of Creed.
TITLE: Product Specialist (Part-time)
LOCATED: Neiman Marcus, Paramus NJ
REPORTS TO: Account Executive / Regional Sales Manager / Business Manager
FLSA: Non-Exempt

JOB OVERVIEW: This position is responsible for executing the Sales Strategy on behalf of the International Cosmetics & Perfumes, Inc. (ICP) brands - currently The House of Creed. The individual in this role delivers a captivating branded customer experience and enables consistent sales growth that can positively represent our prestigious brand, Creed. This position is a key role in championing sales goals and effectively representing ICP. This role will also promote and maintain the intrinsic company culture that fosters the firm’s core values of: Transparency, Recognition, Accountability, and Communication.

CORE RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Provides excellent customer service and ensures high levels of client satisfaction by championing the customer experience (CX)
  • Works with ICP field sales management team to execute sales strategy of the company and brand(s)
  • Partners with in-store sales teams, other Product Specialists (PS), and ICP regional sales management
  • Focuses on building replenishment business and driving top line sales
  • Exhibits product knowledge, fragrance expertise, and productivity measures
  • Executes in-store event strategies which create excitement and interest in ICP products resulting in enhanced relationships and increased sales
  • Partners with retail marketing and store managers to market in-store events in the local community leveraging existing client base and inviting new customers
  • Effectively executes operational functions on a timely basis including stocking shelves, ensuring counter cleanliness, and proper collateral usage.
  • Embodies the firm’s vision to inspire our clients through beauty innovations and the narrative of luxury while championing company practices and culture
  • Seeks to promote and cultivate the company and brand awareness with external partners

REQUIREMENTS

  • Sales experience working in the luxury sector, and retail beauty or fragrance industry experience strongly preferred
  • Exceptional client service/ customer experience approach and positive mentality
  • Strong verbal and written communication skills, including listening skills, and building interpersonal relationships
  • Outstanding business acumen skills and team player approach
  • Able to maintain shop floor standards at all times
  • Ability to analyze the business and identify new functional growth opportunities
  • Ability to work in an entrepreneurial, fast-paced environment while being adaptable to change
  • Comfortable working with a small team and willing to take on new challenges/opportunities as they arise
  • Able to handle physical requirements of position which includes but is not limited to standing, bending, reaching, and lifting up to 50 lbs
  • Able to work the hours required, including attending regular trainings and commitment to staying current on product knowledge

Compensation includes competitive hourly rate, paid time off, on-the-job training and more!

Interested qualified candidates should send resume and cover note to: Careers2@icperfumes.com.

