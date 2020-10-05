IHPR Is Hiring: DIRECTOR, INFLUENCER & VIP RELATIONS In Its Los Angeles or New York Office

Creative communications agency, IHPR, is looking for an experienced candidate to lead its Influencer & VIP Relations division from the LA or NY office.

Creative communications agency, IHPR, is looking for an experienced candidate to lead its Influencer & VIP Relations division from the LA or NY office. Our Influencer & VIP team works closely across the agency to support overall PR, marketing and brand initiatives. The ideal candidate has excellent working relationships in place with micro to macro influencers, VIPs, talent management and publicists, and can lead and mentor a bi-coastal team. We are seeking a candidate with a minimum of 6-8 years Influencer & VIP experience in the fashion and lifestyle industry at either an agency or in-house.

IHPR represents a variety of the leading brands across lifestyle, fashion, jewelry and beauty categories. We offer a competitive benefits package including medical, dental, vision, paid vacation, 10 hours of paid volunteer time per month, Summer Fridays and more. We value diversity, equality and inclusion within our team and in our work with our clients. To learn more about IHPR and our work, visit us on Instagram at @ihprteam.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Mentor, train and manage a bi-coastal team based out of our NY and LA offices;

Oversee all Influencer & VIP strategy ideation and implementation for IHPR’s roster of clients, ranging from niche to luxury to commercial brands;

Oversee all seasonal organic gifting programs to Influencers and VIPs;

Execute paid Influencer partnerships for campaigns from start to finish: strategy ideation, budget management and tracking, negotiations with influencers and talent, contract execution and KPI measurement;

Maintain existing and foster new relationships with Influencers & VIPs. Consistently identify and cultivate new communities to engage with our brands;

Stay current with best practices, trends, and industry standards related to Influencer Marketing, PR and social media;

Maintain knowledge of current news, cultural climate, thought leaders and entertainment industry key players;

Act as a thought leader within the company and an authority on the ever-changing social media landscape;

Work alongside division Directors as an integral member of IHPR’s senior leadership team to support overall staff growth and promote an inclusive company culture;

Oversee monthly client reporting.

QUALIFICATIONS:

6-10 years of VIP and Influencer marketing experience;

3+ years Experience managing a team and mentoring staff;

Proven relationships with micro to macro influencers with track record of successful paid and unpaid campaign coverage;

Strong ability to manage a range of client needs and personalities;

Exceptional attention to detail while managing multiple simultaneous projects with excellent communication, project management, and time management skills;

Good interpersonal and communication skills, along with the ability to work effectively across teams;

An entrepreneurial spirit and desire to continuously find ways to improve efficiencies and team practices;

Strategic thinking with confidence in decision-making abilities;

Demonstrated interest in the social media space and an enjoyment of the fast-paced nature of VIP and influencer landscapes.

If you’re the perfect candidate, please send your resume to jobs@ihpr.us