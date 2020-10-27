Must Read: Rep. Ilhan Omar and Daughter Isra Hirsi Cover 'Teen Vogue', Tapestry Inc. Names CEO

Photo: Ryan Pfluger/Courtesy of 'Teen Vogue'

Representative Ilhan Omar and daughter Isra Hirsi cover Teen Vogue

Rep. Ilhan Omar, a congresswoman known as one of the members of "The Squad," and her teen daughter Isra Hirsi, known for her climate activism, appear together on the November cover of Teen Vogue. The two spoke to Safy-Hallan Farah about their different approaches to creating change on a large scale. {Teen Vogue}

Tapestry Inc. names Joanne Crevoiserat CEO

Tapestry Inc., the parent company behind Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman, has appointed Joanne Crevoiserat CEO. Crevoiserat has been serving as interim CEO since this summer, and was the company's chief financial officer for the year preceding that. {Businesswire}

The end of fashion's creative 'mafia'?

For years, fashion's most important gigs went repeatedly to the same small pool of talent — "just 18 photographers have shot the cover of American Vogue in the last ten years," writes Daphne Milner. But an increasing appetite for constantly new images on social media and the calls for more inclusivity might change that for good. {Business of Fashion}

More time makes for better fashion

The designers that decided to show off the traditional four-week calendar this fall were united in one way despite their different cities and countries of origin: They all had a desire to do their own thing. Vanessa Friedman talks about the brands that got it right for Spring 2021, and notes that having more time to work on a collection may in fact make it better. {New York Times}

How a new generation of American fashion talent is meeting the moment

Three labels — Fe Noel, Studio 189 and Sukeina — that received A Common Thread grants stand out for the ways they're helping shape a new future for American fashion. What unites them? A penchant for collaboration. Leaders of the brand spoke about their values and processes to a handful of Vogue writers. {Vogue}

