Great Outfits in Fashion History: Iman's Strappy Little Black Dress and Leopard Print Jacket

David Bowie and Iman during the Cork Street Art Exhibition of David Bowie's Work at Cork Street in London. Photo: Fred Duval/FilmMagic

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

It would be hard to conceive of a couple with a larger impact on fashion than David Bowie and Iman. The former has influenced designers for decades with the out-of-this-world looks he brought to life onstage, while the latter was a muse to many of the 20th century's biggest designers and one of the first models of color to pave the way for more diverse representation in the industry.

In their private lives as well as their careers, Bowie and Iman dressed the part. And considering the relatively static state of the suit, it's unsurprising that even many of Bowie's tamer looks continue to resonate decades on. But the timelessness of some of Iman's outfits — like this animal-print ensemble — carry more weight when you consider the ever-changing nature of women's fashion.

Worn to a 1995 exhibition of Bowie's work at Cork Street in London, Iman's strappy little black dress and leopard-print coat are just as easy to imagine on a Gen Z Tiktok baddie today. Wearing her fluffy jacket off the shoulder gave Iman the best chance to show off the dress's figure-hugging shape and cool straps, while relatively simple accessories — a black handbag with gold hardware, some diamond earrings — added glam without seeming too over-the-top. Meanwhile, Bowie followed behind looking clean-cut in a navy suit with a cream-colored turtleneck.

We can't help you find a partner who will look as good on your arm as Bowie did on Iman's, but we can help you find pieces inspired by Iman's look. Browse the gallery below to get started recreating it.

