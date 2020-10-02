Isabel Marant Wants to Remind You How to Party in 2021

A look from Isabel Marant's Spring 2021 collection. Photo: Courtesy Isabel Marant

There are plenty of things to be gloomy about right now, but Isabel Marant doesn't want her clothes to be among them.

The show notes for her Spring 2021 collection, presented on Friday in Paris, referenced "a burning desire to go out, dance and escape." And the designs themselves communicated that message loud and clear: Full of shiny metallic lamé, bright fuschias and reds, super-short mini-skirts and shoulder-baring tops, the line looks like a party waiting to be had.

While some other designers are adjusting to the current moment by offering more sweatpants and comfy stay-at-home clothes, Marant is going full-tilt the other direction. She seems to be counting instead on people's need for optimism and the hope that we'll all be able to attend parties, dance and flirt with strangers again before too long. "Everything calls for festivity, day or night," the show notes read.

See every party-ready look from the Isabel Marant Spring 2021 collection in the gallery below.

48 Gallery 48 Images

Stay current on the latest trends, news and people shaping the fashion industry. Sign up for our daily newsletter.