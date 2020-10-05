Great Outfits in Fashion History: Jackie Kennedy's Fringed Cape

Let the former First Lady teach you how to dress up for a night out.

Jackie Kennedy Onassis in New York in 1974.

Pillbox hats and well-tailored skirts were signatures of Jackie Kennedy Onassis' style, but I've always admired her effortless off-duty looks (think ribbed henley shirts with casual denim) or her '70s night-on-the-town ensembles, which included everything from cool leather trench coats to silky satin separates. One of my favorites is from 1974, when the former First Lady was spotted out in New York City one evening wearing a fringe detail cape blazer over a white button-down blouse with black trousers.

The fringed jacket did enough for the outfit to earn an honorable mention on my ongoing best-dressed list, but the accessories took it to the next level: From the chunky gold hoops to the gold, pearl-embellished statement belt to the layered long beaded necklaces to the stacked mixed metal rings, the additional sparkle lent some fun to the retro-chic getup. The sartorial lesson learned here: Experiment with playful jewelry — and never shy away from a club-worthy cape.

