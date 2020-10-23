Jennifer Behr is seeking a fulltime Production Coordinator in Brooklyn, NY

We are seeking an energetic in-house Production Coordinator with at least 2-4 years of experience in accessories production and product development.

Jennifer Behr introduced her namesake collection of distinctive, luxury hair accessories in 2005. Since then, the collection has grown to include a range of seductive headpieces, jewelry and hats. Jennifer Behr is sold at fine retailers all over the world including Bergdorf Goodman, Net-A-Porter, Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus and many more.



We are seeking an energetic in-house Production Coordinator. We are looking for someone who can work independently and be self-motivated, while still working within a fast-paced team environment. Ideal for someone with at least 2-4 years experience in domestic jewelry and/or accessories production and product development.

Responsibilities include:

Maintaining accurate record of component minimums, leadtimes, vendors, and costs

Monitor seasonal design and production calendar to ensure collection development and production are on track for all deliverables and deadlines.

Maintain and organize vendor colorcard, swatch and quality library for easy reference by all team members

Assist designer with sourcing, ordering, sampling, and design for each new season

Continual sourcing of new materials, vendors and technique in order to ensure top quality and expediency for product development and production

Manage in-house production program. Monitor and administer new POs for internal production team as required

Order all production materials for inhouse and monitor supply stock to ensure core components are always available

Quality control all incoming and outgoing finished product

Anticipate any production or receiving delays and immediately notify larger team

Entering new materials, vendors, and products into PLM system, keeping all price and contact info up to date

Creating and maintaining BOMs and spec sheets for all company product

Creating unique style numbers and maintaining historical catalog of items

Issuing external vendor POs and tracking production to ensure timely delivery status, along with TOP and material approvals

Requirements:

Well versed in both Photoshop and InDesign

Excellent Excel, email communication, and general computer skills

Sense of urgency is key, while working with extreme accuracy and attention to detail

Minimum 2 years work experience in jewelry/accessory production or design – prior domestic production experience is a bonus for this role

Strong follow-up skills and ability to maintain organized time & action calendar

Have a finely tuned sense of quality and understanding of a luxury production standard

Must be extremely organized, detail oriented, and able to multi-task

Summary and Application Instructions:

This position will report directly to the Director of Production. The individual in this role will be solely responsible for ensuring the success of the in house and external production programs, while prioritizing quality product above all else.

To apply, please submit your resume for consideration along with salary requirements to production@jenniferbehr.com