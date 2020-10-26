Great Outfits in Fashion History: Jessica Williams in Rachel Antonoff at the Sundance Film Festival

Jessica Williams in Rachel Antonoff at the Sundance Film Festival in 2019. Photo: Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for New York Magazine

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

The Sundance Film Festival typically serves as a pleasingly informal, sweater-heavy warm-up to the Oscars red carpet, with celebrities sporting their coziest knits and brightest puffers around Park City, Utah in January. Due to an ongoing global pandemic, next year's event will extend beyond the affluent ski town to at least 20 independent cinemas around the country, meaning we won't be treated to the wintry fashion wonderland that we're used to. We can, however, look back at some great cold-weather outfits that attendees have worn in the past.

Jessica Williams was on the guest list in 2019 and pulled out a winning Rachel Antonoff graphic sweater and leather skirt to co-host the Annual Women at Sundance Celebration. In true Antonoff fashion, the top boasts a very happy, of-the-people aesthetic: It's homey (literally) and comes in a warm autumnal palette of golden honey and red-tinged cinnamon. The comedian paired it with a mid-length shiny leather skirt in cobalt blue, patterned socks poking out of practical black Chelsea boots and gold dangle earrings by Jennifer Zeuner.

The outfit subtly plays with texture, color and prints, which isn't a simple feat when you're dressing for below-freezing temperatures. It's also a friendly reminder that a quirky knit can lend some much-needed joy to a dreary, snow-covered day. Below, shop bold graphic sweaters that will brighten your fall and winter.

6 Gallery 6 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.