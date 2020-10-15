Jill Roberts Is Hiring A Social Media Manager / Graphic Designer In Los Angeles

Jill Roberts is looking for a talented Social Media Manager/Graphic Designer to administer our social media accounts as well as create the content.

Jill Roberts is looking for a talented Social Media Manager/Graphic Designer to administer our social media accounts as well as create the content. You will be responsible for creating original content, managing posts and responding to followers. You will manage our company image in a cohesive way to achieve our marketing goals. As a Social media manager, we expect you to be up-to-date with the latest digital technologies and social media trends. You should have excellent communication skills and be able to express our company’s views creatively. Ultimately, you should be able to handle our social media presence ensuring high levels of web traffic and customer engagement.

Responsibilities

Skilled in managing and growing all Social Media Accounts, specifically our two Instagram Accounts, @JillRobertsBoutique & @IamHonorine. Plan out the weekly posts and stories to better engage shoppers. Create graphics for both website - www.JillRoberts.com & www.IamHonorine.com - that nicely align with the Jill Roberts and Honorine aesthetics. Bi-Weekly E-Blasts for Jill Roberts - concept ideas for the E-blasts to then create and send out Provide weekly reports on Customer Engagement and use this date to better grow both followings Create line sheets for Honorine each Market Season

Skills

Knowledgeable and passionate about Women’s Contemporary Brands

Proven work experience as a Social Media Manager

Hands on experience in content management

Excellent copywriting skills

Ability to deliver creative content (text, image and video)

Solid knowledge of SEO, keyword research and Google Analytics

Knowledge of online marketing channels

Familiarity with web design

Excellent communication skills

Analytical and multitasking skills

Skilled in using Photoshop, Illustrator and InDesign

To Apply: Please send your resume to alex@jillroberts.com.