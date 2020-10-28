Great Outfits in Fashion History: Kacey Musgraves in Tanya Taylor Plaid - Fashionista

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Kacey Musgraves in Tanya Taylor Plaid

It's a playful take on a classic fall outfit formula.
Kacey Musgraves Tanya Taylor 2019 Variety's Hitmakers Brunch

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Kacey Musgraves' on-stage wardrobe and red carpet style rightfully get a lot of praise, but don't sleep on her more casual day looks, which convey the same love of color and fun through a mix of wearable everyday pieces (and familiar brands). 

Her outfit for the 2019 Variety Hitmakers Brunch in L.A. last December is a great example of this: Styled by Erica Cloud, Musgraves wore a pink plaid blazer by Tanya Taylor underneath a coat in the same bold, all-over print, accented by a bold black collar, and with classic Levi's jeans. She kept accessories simple but punchy — white Schutz heels, an Edie Parker clutch and dainty Vrai and Oro rings. It's an outfit that can be easily copied (regardless of how many Grammys you have to your name) — you likely already have at least one element of this look in your wardrobe — and a playful take on a classic fall outfit formula. 

There are myriad ways to make this look your own. You can swap the pointed-toe pumps for boots, sneakers or flats; or pair two different plaids, for an added contrast. We picked out a few Kacey-inspired pieces to get you started, in the gallery, below. 

Schutz S-Kitty pumps Farfetch
Tanya Taylor Mercer Jacket
Halogen Plaid Brushed Coat Nordstrom
