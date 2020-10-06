Kamala Harris Covers the November Issue of 'Elle'

Photo: Inez & Vinoodh/Courtesy of Elle

Anyone walking by newsstands on their way to the polls this November 3rd won't have to look far to see a reminder of the upcoming election. And that won't just be true because of the hard news publications: Kamala Harris, the vice presidential nominee for the Democratic party, will be smiling back from the cover of Elle magazine.

The current United States senator was photographed by Inez & Vinoodh in Washington D.C. and interviewed by writer Ashley C. Ford for the accompanying cover story. Though it was lensed by iconic fashion photographers and will run on the cover of a glossy full of fashion content, the package is focused on Harris's background and political approach more than anything else.

In the cover story, Harris talks about pushing back against ICE detainments, growing up the child of activists, supporting Black Lives Matter and growing more progressive over time.

"Optimism is the fuel driving every fight I've been in," Harris told Ford. "The motivation comes from believing in what can be unburdened by what has been."

Read the full story on elle.com, and check it out on newsstands on November 3. And while we're talking American politics, why not make sure you're registered to vote while we're at it? You can do that here.

Homepage photo: Sara D. Davis/Getty Images

Stay current on the latest trends, news and people shaping the fashion industry. Sign up for our daily newsletter.