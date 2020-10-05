Must Read: Kenzo Takada Dies of Covid-19 Complications, Gabrielle Union Covers 'Marie Claire'

Kenzo Takada, 1981. Photo: Oliviero Toscani/Courtesy of Kenzo

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

Kenzo Takada passed away at 81 due to Covid-19 complications

Kenzo Takada, the Japanese designer who founded the LVMH-owned house of Kenzo, died on Sunday at age 81 due to Covid-19-related complications, reports WWD. "Kenzo Takada has, from the 1970s, infused into fashion a tone of poetic lightness and sweet freedom which inspired many designers after him," Bernard Arnault, CEO of LVMH, said in a release. {WWD}



Gabrielle Union covers Marie Claire

Gabrielle Union appears on the cover of October's digital issue of Marie Claire wearing Chanel and Brother Vellies in images shot by Djeneba Aduayom. In the accompanying feature story written by Lola Ogunnaike, Union talks about racism in Hollywood and finding her joy in the midst of it all. {Marie Claire}

June Ambrose joins Puma as creative director

Stylist and creative director June Ambrose, known for her work with celebrities like Missy Elliott, Jay Z and Mariah Carey, is joining Puma as creative director. According to an account by Jean E. Palmieri, Ambrose will initially work on women's and girls' collections, and her first designs will be available to shop in mid-2021. {WWD}

Industry players unite to invest in mushroom leather

Mylo, the proprietary mushroom-based leather alternative created by Bolt Threads, just got a boost in the form of new backers. Kering, Stella McCartney, Adidas and Lululemon are coming together to invest in the material and gain exclusive rights to use it. The consortium is unusual in that it brings rivals together, but significant in that biomaterial innovation is expensive and unlikely to happen without this kind of serious investment. {Fashionista inbox}

Key takeaways from the latest Savage x Fenty show

Jessica Testa outlines her four key takeaways from Rihanna's latest Savage x Fenty show: The doodles on the lingerie were hand-drawn by Rihanna; men's underwear was included for the first time; embracing sexuality is complex and pandemic conditions can actually make for more creativity. {New York Times}

