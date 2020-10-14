Must Read: Kristen Noel Crowley Announces New Entrepreneurship Classes, Meet the Marc Jacobs Whisperer

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

KNC School of Beauty announces Entrepreneurship 201 course

Influencer and beauty entrepreneur Kristen Noel Crowley announced the second round of classes from her KNC School of Beauty. KNC School of Beauty will partner with Revlon and New Voices to offer tuition-free classes, and this time around, participants have the chance to win New Voices business coaching and $10,000. The session is today at 1:00 p.m. EST and you can register here. {Fashionista inbox}

Meet the Marc Jacobs whisperer

Marc Jacobs' personal assistant, Nick Newbold, does more than just fetch the designer's coffee or walk his dog – he's also Jacobs' go-to photographer for the cheerful Monday Instagram posts Jacobs has made a habit during the pandemic, and the filmmaker behind the designer's quirky documentary about living in the Mercer hotel during lockdown. {New York Times}

Nicolas Hieronimous may become L'Oreal's next CEO

L'Oreal hasn't confirmed the announcement yet, but French newspaper Le Figaro reported that L'Oreal CEO Jean-Paul Agon may soon be replaced by Nicolas Hieronimous. Hieronimous has been serving as deputy CEO since May 2017, and many have seen him as Agon's obvious successor. {WWD}

Sofia Coppola's daughter is now a Marc Jacobs model

Sofia Coppola and Marc Jacobs go way back, so it's perhaps unsurprising that Jacobs tapped Coppola's daughter, Romy Croquet, to pose as a model for his new lower-priced, '90s-inspired line Heaven. {Teen Vogue}

Homepage photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Stay current on the latest trends, news and people shaping the fashion industry. Sign up for our daily newsletter.