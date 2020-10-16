Must Read: Kris Jenner on Building a Beauty Empire, How Baby Phat Paved the Way for Modern Streetwear

Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for MTV

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

Kris Jenner on building a beauty empire

Kris Jenner covers WWD's sister publication, Beauty Inc., and in an accompanying interview with Jenny B. Fine discusses her rise in the beauty industry, the end of her reality show, juggling multiple businesses and whether she'd start her own beauty brand. "I don't think you have to have all of the experience in the world," she tells the publication, "but wisdom is really important." Daughter Kim Kardashian West also speaks about the business lessons she's learned from her mother in the story. {Beauty Inc./WWD}

How Baby Phat paved the way for modern-day streetwear

Fashion historian Shelby Ivey Christie explores the importance of Kimora Lee Simmons fashion brand Baby Phat, which made its New York Fashion Week debut in 2000, and how it paved the way for modern-day streetwear, in a piece for Zora. "Simmons was... creating for and with Black women in mind, speaking to the Black consumer at a time when traditional fashion houses didn't see the value in aligning with hip-hop or Black talent," writes Christie. "Baby Phat was a blueprint for Black luxury and changed perceptions of Black consumers and Black talent." {Zora/Medium}

Nail salons are struggling — and pivoting — amidst the pandemic

Harper's Bazaar investigates the ways in which struggling nail salons (and their clients) are pivoting and adapting as they try to to cope with the pandemic. "Everything we know about manicures has changed.... Thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, nail techs and salon owners across the country have been forced to go to extreme lengths to pay their rents and keep their salons open," writes Lexy Lebsack, posing the question: "How far will you go to get your nails done?" {Harper's Bazaar}

Christopher John Rogers on emotional dressing and diversity in fashion

In an interview with Jessica C. Andrews for Porter, designer Christopher John Rogers discusses the importance of all kinds of diversity in fashion, emotional dressing and the messages he strives to communicate through his designs. "I've always welcomed inclusivity on my runway. All these different hair textures, bodies, chest sizes, heights, ethnicities and genders are a part of my truth — my community, my friends, and my family – so why not put it on the runway?" he says. {Porter}

