Kristen Stewart Covers the November Issue of 'InStyle'

After months of missing Kristen Stewart, we have been truly blessed this week. On Tuesday, Stewart graced us with her virtual presence at the Spring 2021 Chanel show. The next day, she appeared on the cover of the latest InStyle.

For the November issue of the magazine, Stewart poses in a bright red Christopher John Rogers jacket, which was shot by Olivia Malone and styled by Rebecca Ramsey. In the accompanying spread, she models looks by Brandon Maxwell, Bottega Veneta, Michael Kors Collection, Proenza Schouler and, of course, Chanel.

Clea DuVall, who directed Stewart in the upcoming film "Happiest Season," interviewed the actor via Zoom. The two talk about everything from quarantine pastimes to practicing Princess Diana's accent to being a "frustrated optimist" — someone who still believes that the state of the world "can't be as bad as this," per Stewart.

The face of Chanel then touches on why she's drawn to playing queer characters: "By default, I represent what I stand for. I do think it's important that we step into different roles and into other people's shoes in order to really expand ourselves, albeit not ever taking up space for people who should be telling their own stories."

Stewart even mentions her changing lockdown uniform — at times, it meant putting on real outfits as if she had somewhere to go, while at others, it meant wearing sets. "There was a period of time when I only wanted to wear shit that was matching," she told DuVall. "I have a leopard-print suit thing that is really fun to wear around the house."

