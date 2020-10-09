Must Read: Latinx Beauty Founders Share the Challenges They've Faced, The CROWN Act, Explained

Photo: Ferda Demir/Getty Images for IHKIB

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

Latinx beauty founders discuss challenges in the industry

Latinx brand founders in the beauty space shared some of the challenges they've faced in the industry with Ryma Chikhoune of WWD. Among other similar experiences shared by other Latinx entrepreneurs, Regina Merson, founder of makeup brand Reina Rebelde, told Chikhoune: "I wish it weren't the case, but when talking to retailers and investors and whoever it may be, there's just this, 'I don't get it. If you're going to do a niche brand, then everything should be below $5…because the Latinx community isn't going to spend money on beauty products.' Again, [it's] not true. There's a big disconnect between the reality of how we spend money and what people who are in power perceive that we are doing." {WWD}

The CROWN Act, explained

At Harper's Bazaar, Ashley Weatherford explains the significance of The CROWN Act, the new law that seeks to end the discrimination against natural hairstyles that Black women, in particular, have faced for generations. "The CROWN Act isn't an end-all solution to the subtler forms of discrimination people face when it comes to hair, which are not always as public and can manifest in different ways across a range of fields, from retail to banking to the service and hospitality industries," writes Weatherford, but it's one concrete step toward banning pervasive, institutionalized racism. {Harper's Bazaar}

Nancy Green named Old Navy President and CEO

Gap Inc. has named Nancy Green, who has served as interim head of Old Navy since March, president and CEO of Old Navy. Prior to that, she was president and cchief creative officer of the brand, which is Gap Inc.'s largest. Green first joined Old Navy in August 2019, after serving as president and CEO of Athleta (also owned by Gap Inc.). {Fashionista inbox}

On Kamala Harris's 'remarkably unremarkable' style

Chloe Foussianes explores Kamala Harris's style in a new piece for Town & Country, noting that her "remarkably unremarkable fashion" is, indeed, revolutionary. "Kamala Harris is not afraid to make a statement — she just doesn't do it with her clothes," writes Foussianes. "Harris's fashions seem almost designed to resist interpretation. Her blazers, pantsuits, understated pearls — yes, even her oft-noted Chuck Taylors — stare blankly back at us when we hold them up to a microscope, offering nothing but a vague, down-to-earth professionalism." {Town & Country}

