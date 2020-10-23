Great Outfits in Fashion History: Lauren Bacall in Timeless Sweater Dressing

Photo: Keystone/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

We talk a ton about Lauren Bacall in the context of her famous husband, Humphrey Bogart — Bogey and Bacall were both lovable and quotable on- and off-screen — but the actor had so much to offer in skill, wit and style. Discovered after being on the cover of a wartime issue of Harper's Bazaar, she was a longtime fashion plate and deserves to be among the all-timers when it comes to Hollywood fashion.

Let's take, for example, this simple wool suit set, designed by Leah Rhodes. It takes basics — a turtleneck sweater, a creased-front trouser — and elevates it to superstar status by adding in details like balloon sleeves and an absolutely pristine cut. I love the laid-back vibe of the wedge slides; they make the whole thing feel unfussy and perfectly suited for home. Sound familiar?

Of course, it helps that it's being worn with Bacall's panache and infamous stare. I may not have perfected my '40s-inspired brush out hairstyle (yet!) but I'll be copying this outfit down to the very last detail for my winter wardrobe.

