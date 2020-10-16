Great Outfits in Fashion History: Lily Collins Pairs Her Embellished Chanel With Denim

Yes, this IS a thinly-veiled excuse to talk about "Emily in Paris," thank you!

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Before she was "Emily in Paris" (I'll get to that in just a sec, don't you worry!), Lily Collins was Lily at Chanel. And even then, there was the (fake) Eiffel Tower.

Collins has had a long-running relationship with the French fashion house — I still think about her custom Chanel look for the Bal Crillon! — but as far as I'm concerned, the outfit she wore to the brand's Fall 2017 Haute Couture show is an all-time highlight. She makes an uber-embellished top from the 2017 Métiers d'Art collection look as easy as your favorite tee by pairing it with a cropped boyfriend jean from Levi's and sparkly black sandals, also by Chanel.

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

I always love seeing how Collins plays with beauty on the red carpet, since she's never been one to stick to a basic neutral look. Here, she went with a swipe of a periwinkle eyeshadow that pops against the deep red of her top and her deeply-enviable brows.

Now: Did I use this post as an excuse to talk about "Emily in Paris"? Yes! Bien sûr!

I know general consensus is that the show is Bad, but I will tell the haters that I unironically love it, even though as an American who once lived in Paris, I know it's basically just American in Paris fanfic. It's true that "Emily in Paris" is completely ridiculous and over-the-top, and that binge-watching it felt a lot like mainlining a bag of candy for dinner. But in the Year of Our Lord 2020, don't we all deserve a little treat? Also, I maintain that it's in on the joke, but I will save that essay for another time.

But while I throw on "Emily in Paris" again (what? It's raining! It's gloomy! I need something!), let's shop Collins-inspired embellished tops, shall we?

4 Gallery 4 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.