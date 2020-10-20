Lividini & Co. Is Hiring A Senior Manager
The mission of the Senior Manager at Lividini & Co. is to play a lead role in day-to-day account management and the development of communications, marketing and PR programs for clients. The candidate should be an avid consumer of media and popular culture and have a deep affinity for fashion and design. The position calls for an expert publicity strategist and relationship builder. The ideal candidate for this role possesses strong analytical and interpersonal skills, is driven, a strategic thinker and a collaborative team player. The Senior Manager must be comfortable with supervising, developing, coaching and mentoring a dynamic team and will report to either a Director or Vice President on everyday initiatives relating to clients PR/Marketing activities and strategy execution.
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s Degree or higher in Journalism, Public Relations, Communications, or related field
- At least 4-6 years’ experience working in Public Relations either In-House or at an Agency with men’s and women’s editors
- Superior knowledge of fashion/consumer media practices, as well a phenomenal track record in garnering top-tier coverage in print and digital media
- Deep understanding of fashion/accessories/retail trends and market
- Experience in event planning with big brand/big budget a plus
- Responsible for management and timely distribution of editorial reports, press clippings and budgetary tracking documents
- Experience in supervision/mentoring junior staff is required to manage coordinators and interns
- Must exhibit strong writing, communication and presentation skills to effectively articulate ideas to clients, agency principals and colleagues
- Must have high level of interest and proficiency in new media landscape, and experience with social media and outlets including blogs, communities and networks
- Must be proficient in Powerpoint, Photoshop, Excel, Word, Cision, Keynote, Fashion GPS and social media networks
- Must have ability to thrive in a fast paced, deadline oriented, high-energy environment with a consistent positive attitude
- Management of a minimum of 3-4 accounts at the same time
Responsibilities:
- Secure strategic press coverage – both features/news items and product editorial in top national, regional and online media outlets
- Maintain strong relationships with key fashion/accessories market editors, relevant fashion stylists and bloggers/influencers
- Assist on the creation of innovative communications seasonal strategies for large national and global brands as well as niche designers
- Conceptualize and assist in execution of press events
- Manage event budgets
- Cultivate relationships with influencers for product seeding/recruit brand ambassadors
- Accompany clients and editors on domestic and international press trips
- Materials Development: crafting internal and external client and press materials (i.e. composing pitches, press kits, media alerts, press releases, reporting/executive summaries and recaps etc.)
- Execute and optimize a full-scale PR strategy for various clients, specifically in the fashion and accessories space
- Work closely with team to execute the client strategies and produce results in line with client PR weekly, monthly, quarterly, yearly goals and tracking of brand impressions
- Extensive client contact, addressing questions and concerns on a daily basis
- Manage media outreach calendar to pitch and leverage media opportunities for all clients
- Daily management of media requests and facilitating/overseeing daily sample trafficking and press clippings/credits binder
- Manage editing of client reports and all recaps to ensure on track to meeting all client editorial goals
- Oversee management of samples and sample closet, maintain detailed inventory record of all client products
- Engage in new business pitches as needed by the agency
- Management of Coordinator and Interns
To Apply: Please send your resume to Jacqueline@lividini.com, subject line Senior Manager.