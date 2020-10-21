Great Outfits in Fashion History: Lupita Nyong'o in Jonathan Cohen Tweed

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

It's always exciting when a celebrity is photographed wearing an unexpected, on-the-rise brand. Obviously, it can be huge for the brand itself — a big marketing and PR moment that could open a lot of doors and bring a lot of eyeballs to your business. But it also can feel like a fun shared secret between the celebrity (and, likely, their stylist) and eagle-eyed fashion fans, a wink that says, "Hey, I'm in on this, too."

Lupita Nyong'o is very, very good at this. She consistently brings joy and energy to the step-and-repeat, in looks ranging from custom Prada to striped Suno, and has a proven history of supporting industry up-and-comers. A great example of this was at the 2019 BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party in Beverly Hills, when the actor arrived wearing a colorful tweed mini is from Jonathan Cohen's Spring 2019 collection (the first the brand showed during New York Fashion Week, when it was a part of the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund). Nyong'o accessorized with a white croc-embossed top-handle bag, by Pop & Suki, which added some nice texture contrast to her woven dress.

Both silhouettes are elegant in a retro, Old Hollywood way, but the colors (and materials) really modernize them. And, together, they make for a memorable outfit.

