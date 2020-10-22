Man Repeller Is Ceasing Operations - Fashionista

Man Repeller Is Ceasing Operations

Founder Leandra Medine Cohen announced the news to her employees on a Zoom call earlier this week.
Author:
Publish date:
leandra Medine Man Repeller Book

The site Repeller, known up until recently as Man Repeller, is ceasing operations. According to Business of Fashion, Leandra Medine Cohen announced the news to current employees via a Zoom call on Monday. Sources revealed to BoF that an announcement regarding severance pay would be made later in the week. 

This news follows a summer of change for the publication: In June, the site's founder Medine Cohen said she would "step back" after being criticized over her company's lack of diversity and treatment of former Black and POC staffers. Three months later, the site rebranded, stating that the updates were a part of larger internal and external changes. 

We'll continue updating this story as more information becomes available.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Related Stories

leandra Medine Man Repeller Book
News

Man Repeller Is Now Repeller — Just Repeller

The site announced the rebrand in a post titled, "Notice Anything Different Around Here?"

Leandra Medine WardrobeNYC Levis Launch 2019
News

Leandra Medine to 'Step Back' From Man Repeller

"The team deserves a chance to show you what Man Repeller can be with me on the sidelines so I'm going to step back and let them show you."

leandra-medine-apartment
Style

'Architectural Digest' Visits Leandra Medine's Manhattan Loft

The founder of "Man Repeller" shows off her colorful new digs.

hp-GettyImages-528527286.jpg
News

H&M and Bloglovin' Are Offering a Mentorship With 'Man Repeller' Leandra Medine [Updated]

The application process is simple for bloggers — and pretty valuable for the Swedish retailer.