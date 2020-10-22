Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for ELLE Magazine

The site Repeller, known up until recently as Man Repeller, is ceasing operations. According to Business of Fashion, Leandra Medine Cohen announced the news to current employees via a Zoom call on Monday. Sources revealed to BoF that an announcement regarding severance pay would be made later in the week.

This news follows a summer of change for the publication: In June, the site's founder Medine Cohen said she would "step back" after being criticized over her company's lack of diversity and treatment of former Black and POC staffers. Three months later, the site rebranded, stating that the updates were a part of larger internal and external changes.

We'll continue updating this story as more information becomes available.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.