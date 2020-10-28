Must Read: Mango Reveals Plans to Eliminate Plastic Bags From Supply Chain, Levi's Drops New xkarla Collection

Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

Mango reveals plans to eliminate 160 million plastic bags from supply chain

As part of its ongoing commitment to the Fashion Pact, Mango announced on Wednesday that it would work alongside its suppliers to eliminate plastic bags from its supply chain by the end of 2021. "This is a large-scale project that will have a very positive impact on the environment, given that through its implementation we will stop using approximately 160 million plastic bags a year," Toni Ruiz, Mango's chief executive officer, said, in a statement. The company will replace them with paper bags made of tissue paper ("a material derived from the natural pulp of renewable sources," according to a press release) in packaging. {Fashionista inbox}



Levi's drops new xkarla collection

On Wednesday, Levi's unveiled its latest xkarla collaboration with stylist Karla Welch. Fall 2020 is "an homage to the wide open landscape of her mother's childhood home on the prairies of Alberta, Canada," according to a press release. The eight-piece capsule features denim, obviously, as well as corduroy trousers and jackets, priced between $170 and $380. Actor Ruth Negga — Welch's longtime client — fronts the accompanying campaign. {Fashionista inbox}

6 Gallery 6 Images

Rebag expands into watches and fine jewelry

A few months after venturing beyond handbags for the very first time, Rebag is launching yet another category: watches and fine jewelry. Founder and chief executive officer Charles Gorra called it "the natural next step for us," following its foray into accessories in June: "Rebag is the expert and ultimate destination for all luxury goods. We're excited to offer our customers a new category of items to invest in." The luxury secondhand retailer will begin buying and selling pieces from brands like Rolex, Cartier, Patek Philippe, Hublot, Van Cleef & Arpels, Tiffany & Co. and more on Wednesday. {Fashionista inbox}

Jeanna Kadlec reflects on Bluestockings for The Goods

Writer Jeanna Kadlec contributed to The Goods' "Best Money I Ever Spent" series, writing about the $20,000 she borrowed to start Bluestockings, the online LGBTQ+-focused lingerie boutique she ran from 2014 to 2018. In the piece, she reflects on the challenges of opening, owning and operating a small business, as well as the community that she was able to grow from it. {The Goods}

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.