Must Read: Mary J. Blige Covers 'Garage,' Pinterest Takes an Active Stand Against Culturally Insensitive Halloween Costumes

Mary J. Blige for Garage. Photo: Renell Medrano/Garage

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

Mary J. Blige covers Garage

Mary J. Blige covers the latest issue of Garage, appearing in a gritty, nostalgic shoot photographed by Renell Medrano, and creative directed by Hood by Air's Shayne Oliver. In an accompanying story by Deidre Dyer, Blige and Oliver offer a joint interview, sharing their thoughts on comebacks, their career trajectories and looking toward "a collective, self-determined future for Black and Brown people." {Garage}

Pinterest takes an active stand against culturally insensitive Halloween costumes

As Halloween (or whatever Halloween in the Covid era looks like) approaches, Pinterest is pledging not to promote cultural insensitive Halloween costumes. "Pinterest believes costumes should not be opportunities to turn a person's identity into a stereotyped image," reads a press release from the company, which wants to reinforce that "cultures aren't costumes." Not only will the platform prohibit the advertising of insensitive costumes, but it will also offer educational tools about how to celebrate respectfully, suggest alternative ideas and allow users to report culturally insensitive Pins. {Fashionista inbox}

The CFDA announces recipients of its third round of A Common Thread grants

In the third round of the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund's grant initiative A Common Thread, 47 manufacturers have been named as recipients. "This round of funding was created to cover business disruption expenses that fashion manufacturers incurred earlier this year during New York State business closures," explains the CFDA's announcement. The recipients will receive microgrants totaling $500,000 to assist in their operations and economic recovery. {CFDA}

Mecca James-Williams on 'Girlfriends' as a formative inspiration

Stylist and fashion editor Mecca James-Williams reflects on how the TV show "Girlfriends" was formative to her own life and looks back at some of the most memorable looks from the show for Repeller. She also reimagines each character's style through a modern lens, putting together and modeling 2020 iterations of fashions from the show, also gathering some of her own girlfriends to pose for group shots. {Repeller}

Dismantling the notion of an "acceptable" plus-size body

Writer Gianluca Russo explores the "commercialization of body positivity" and the notion of an "acceptable" plus body in a new piece for Nylon. "The body positivity movement has, in many ways, made far less systemic progress than it claims," writes Russo. "Despite the ways society at large still perpetuates hate towards bodies that don’t fit the thin ideal, a larger problem must be addressed first for progress to take place: dismantling anti-fatness from within the fat community." {Nylon}

Homepage photo: Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images

