Mega Mega Projects Is Hiring A Junior Social Media Manager In New York, NY / Remote
Mega Mega Projects, a NYC jewelry and accessories PR agency and sales showroom, is hiring an experienced Social Media Manager to join our team. This role serves as a key communicator of the voices of our clients by leveraging social media tools and developing brand content. The Social Media Manager is a highly motivated, experienced individual with a passion for content strategy and influencer relationships.
Role Objectives:
- Manage Clients set clear objectives and strategy for our brands
- Design – create compelling visual content
- Content – create brand assets
- Promotion – develop paid and unpaid content, giveaways, photos, and video designed to drive engagement
- Research – research designers and recruit new business for social media services
Overview of Responsibilities:
- Develop strategy for individual brands
- Develop and manage content calendars
- Develop, manage, and analyze advertising campaigns
- Write editorial content individually and in collaboration with PR team
- Develop and expand community and/or influencer outreach efforts
- Actively monitor performance and provide updates on key social metrics
- Monitor trends in Social Media tools, applications, channels, design, and strategy
- Identify threats and opportunities stemming from competition
- Grow and manage client Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and other social media channels ensuring milestones are met
- Implement social media strategy that is set, and execute on deliverables such as IG stories utilizing graphics and stories
- Manage social media engagement across multiple accounts, including posting on weekends
- Engage with Instagram community such as responding to DM messages, liking/
- commenting/interacting with followers, and curate language according to brand tone
- Have an understanding and ability to monitor, analyze, and interpret social media performance data to determine the success of marketing and communications strategies
- Create and execute daily grid posts for Instagram feed, including writing caption/copy
- Plan and create content for Instagram Stories
- Light graphic design work / ability to create presentation decks
Location: New York, NY - possibly remote for appropriate candidate
Salary 40-50K depending on experience.
Email meghan@megamegaprojects.com