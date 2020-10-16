Mega Mega Projects Is Hiring A Junior Social Media Manager In New York, NY / Remote - Fashionista
Mega Mega Projects Is Hiring A Junior Social Media Manager In New York, NY / Remote

Mega Mega Projects, a NYC jewelry and accessories PR agency and sales showroom, is hiring an experienced Social Media Manager to join our team.
Mega Mega Projects, a NYC jewelry and accessories PR agency and sales showroom, is hiring an experienced Social Media Manager to join our team. This role serves as a key communicator of the voices of our clients by leveraging social media tools and developing brand content. The Social Media Manager is a highly motivated, experienced individual with a passion for content strategy and influencer relationships.

Role Objectives:

  • Manage Clients set clear objectives and strategy for our brands
  • Design – create compelling visual content
  • Content – create brand assets
  • Promotion – develop paid and unpaid content, giveaways, photos, and video designed to drive engagement
  • Research – research designers and recruit new business for social media services

Overview of Responsibilities:

  • Develop strategy for individual brands
  • Develop and manage content calendars
  • Develop, manage, and analyze advertising campaigns
  • Write editorial content individually and in collaboration with PR team
  • Develop and expand community and/or influencer outreach efforts
  • Actively monitor performance and provide updates on key social metrics
  • Monitor trends in Social Media tools, applications, channels, design, and strategy
  • Identify threats and opportunities stemming from competition
  • Grow and manage client Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and other social media channels ensuring milestones are met
  • Implement social media strategy that is set, and execute on deliverables such as IG stories utilizing graphics and stories
  • Manage social media engagement across multiple accounts, including posting on weekends
  • Engage with Instagram community such as responding to DM messages, liking/
  • commenting/interacting with followers, and curate language according to brand tone
  • Have an understanding and ability to monitor, analyze, and interpret social media performance data to determine the success of marketing and communications strategies
  • Create and execute daily grid posts for Instagram feed, including writing caption/copy
  • Plan and create content for Instagram Stories
  • Light graphic design work / ability to create presentation decks

Location: New York, NY - possibly remote for appropriate candidate

Salary 40-50K depending on experience. 

Email meghan@megamegaprojects.com

