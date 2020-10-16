Mega Mega Projects Is Hiring A Junior Social Media Manager In New York, NY / Remote

Mega Mega Projects, a NYC jewelry and accessories PR agency and sales showroom, is hiring an experienced Social Media Manager to join our team.

Mega Mega Projects, a NYC jewelry and accessories PR agency and sales showroom, is hiring an experienced Social Media Manager to join our team. This role serves as a key communicator of the voices of our clients by leveraging social media tools and developing brand content. The Social Media Manager is a highly motivated, experienced individual with a passion for content strategy and influencer relationships.

Role Objectives:

Manage Clients set clear objectives and strategy for our brands

Design – create compelling visual content

Content – create brand assets

Promotion – develop paid and unpaid content, giveaways, photos, and video designed to drive engagement

Research – research designers and recruit new business for social media services

Overview of Responsibilities:

Develop strategy for individual brands

Develop and manage content calendars

Develop, manage, and analyze advertising campaigns

Write editorial content individually and in collaboration with PR team

Develop and expand community and/or influencer outreach efforts

Actively monitor performance and provide updates on key social metrics

Monitor trends in Social Media tools, applications, channels, design, and strategy

Identify threats and opportunities stemming from competition

Grow and manage client Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and other social media channels ensuring milestones are met

Implement social media strategy that is set, and execute on deliverables such as IG stories utilizing graphics and stories

Manage social media engagement across multiple accounts, including posting on weekends

Engage with Instagram community such as responding to DM messages, liking/

commenting/interacting with followers, and curate language according to brand tone

Have an understanding and ability to monitor, analyze, and interpret social media performance data to determine the success of marketing and communications strategies

Create and execute daily grid posts for Instagram feed, including writing caption/copy

Plan and create content for Instagram Stories

Light graphic design work / ability to create presentation decks

Location: New York, NY - possibly remote for appropriate candidate



Salary 40-50K depending on experience.



Email meghan@megamegaprojects.com