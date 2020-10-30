Megan Thee Stallion Fronts Savage x Fenty's Holiday 2020 Campaign

She also put together a "Hottie Holiday" gift guide for the brand.
SAVAGEXTHEESTALLION NOV 1. PEARLS OF LOVE (1)

Here's a bright spot to look forward to this holiday season: Megan Thee Stallion is the face of Savage x Fenty's Holiday 2020 campaign. 

In the imagery, the rapper is seen modeling pieces from the seasonal Pearls of Love Xtra VIP Box — a String of Pearls Cupless Bralette and matching Garter Belt — dropping on Nov. 1. (In additional, yet-to-be-released photos, she poses in looks from Savage Not Sorry collection, in a special Goji Berry Red colorway.) Meg also put together a wish list, dubbed the "Hottie Holiday" gift guide, which you can shop starting on Sunday as well. 

SAVAGEXTHEESTALLION NOV 1. PEARLS OF LOVE (2a)

Megan Thee Stallion was announced as an official ambassador for the lingerie brand back in May. "Meg is the energy we were looking for," Rihanna said at the time. "She is a risk-taker with an attitude, character and personality."

You can expect to see more of Meg this holiday season: She's also participating in Coach's "Holiday Is Where You Find It" campaign.

You can shop Megan Thee Stallion-approved Savage x Fenty pieces on savagex.com starting on Nov. 1. 

