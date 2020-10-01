Meghan Markle Wore a Thing: Glemaud Slash Knit Top Edition

Photo: Daniel Leal-Olivas/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Ever since announcing her engagement to Prince Harry, the world's eyes have been fixed on Meghan Markle — and her style. We'll be following the Meghan Markle Effect™ with our column, "Meghan Markle Wore a Thing."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may have left Britain behind for a new home in California, but they haven't washed their hands of the U.K. completely.

On Thursday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave an interview to the Evening Standard to talk about structural racism in the U.K. for Britain's Black History Month. Ever aware of the subtle signals that clothes send, Markle chose to wear clothing by a Black designer — Victor Glemaud of the label Glemaud — for the occasion.

The Duchess styled Glemaud's Slash Long Sleeve Top, an asymmetrical knit in a camel color that retails for $375, with a pair of caramel-colored leather pants to chat with journalist Abbianca Makoni. She had her hair slicked back into a sleek bun. Though the video quality on the Duke and Duchess's end wasn't great, even its pixelation couldn't obscure the chic effect created by Markle's outfit pairing.

Watch the full interview with the Duke and Duchess here, then check out more things the Duchess of Sussex has worn in the gallery below.

135 Gallery 135 Images

Stay current on the latest trends, news and people shaping the fashion industry. Sign up for our daily newsletter.